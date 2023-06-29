Honolulu’s rail, Skyline, will open to riders tomorrow. So where do you get on, how quickly does it go, and what will the hours be? Roger Morton, director of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services, joined Wake Up 2day with all the details.
by: Kristine Uyeno
Posted:
Updated:
Honolulu’s rail, Skyline, will open to riders tomorrow. So where do you get on, how quickly does it go, and what will the hours be? Roger Morton, director of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services, joined Wake Up 2day with all the details.