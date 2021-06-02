City awaits Gov. Ige’s response on possible tier advancement

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Outdoor sports for both kids and adults have been relaxed and industries like weddings and restaurants are now able to accommodate more people, but some businesses still feel the effects of Oahu’s Tier 3 restrictions.

The City has recently submitted a request to Gov. David Ige that would allow Oahu to advance to Tier 4, the last tier of the Honolulu Recovery Framework initially put in place by former Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

There is limited detail on what modifications may come with Tier 4, but the advancement could allow restaurants to accommodate more customers, most businesses to operate at maximum capacity and could pave way to the return of nightlife and dance clubs.

As of now the average new cases for Oahu is 32 and there is a 1.4 % test positivity rate.