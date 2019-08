HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chronic kidney disease is one of the biggest under-recognized health crises in the world today.

Early recognition through simple screening tests is vital to slowing its progression.

In Hawaii, more than 3,000 people are on dialysis.

Learn more with Dr. Christie Izutsu, Nephrologist, at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2Day.