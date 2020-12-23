Christmas with the animals at Honolulu Zoo

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s become a holiday tradition, and now you can join in on the fun virtually this holiday season. We’re talking about the Honolulu Zoo’s Christmas with the animals event. 

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Shelby Carlos, volunteer coordinator for the Honolulu Zoo Society, joined Wake Up 2day with more details.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories