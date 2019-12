HONOLULU (KHON2) — Get ready to enjoy the spirit of the holidays at the Polynesian Cultural Center’s Hukilau Marketplace.

It’s a family friendly event with keiki train rides, a scavenger hunt with prizes, live music and entertainment, pictures with Santa and much more.

And mark your calendars for their popular Snow Day, which will include inner tubing for keiki on December 23rd from 3:30 – 8:30 pm.

