HONOLULU (KHON2) — The news of a missing 6-year-old Waimanalo girl and the disturbing details revealed in court documents are still sending shock waves across the state.

It’s hard for adults to hear about it, so how can parents explain it to keiki? Karen Tan, president and chief executive officer of Child & Family Service, joined Wake Up 2day with tips.