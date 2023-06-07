You can check out the latest products and services for Hawaii’s families and kupuna this weekend at the Hawaii Convention Center. That’s where the Hawaii’s Active Seniors Expo will take place featuring a variety of helpful items. Chrissy Naruo, owner of HOCLhawaii, joined Wake Up 2day to talk about her products which she will bring to the expo, which will be held on Friday and Saturday.

Here’s more about the event, according to its website:

Be a part of the Hawaii Active Seniors Expo™ June 9-10, 2023 at the Hawaii Convention Center, Honolulu, Hawaii.

Friday, June 9th 8:30am–4:00pm

Saturday, June 10th 8:30am–4:00pm

Sponsorship by Request only: HiActiveSenior@gmail.com

Let us know what services or product do you provide to help educate Hawaii’s Families and their Kupunas!

Email us at: HiActiveSenior@gmail.com