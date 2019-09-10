Celebrities & Their Pets Fashion Show

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Celebrities and Their Pets Fashion Show is an annual event presented and coordinated by Al Waterson and Nancy Bernal where over 50 Celebrities and VIP’s walk the runway holding their own pets or adoptable dogs and cats dressed in fashions.

This year the event will be at The Young at Heart Expo at The Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on September 21 and 22 at 12 noon and is being sponsored by Humana.

Al Waterson will be the Emcee and Jordan Segundo will do a special performance.

Darah Dung, Professional Model, Actress and Host of The Pet Hui Television Show, joined us for a preview.

For more information, click here.