If you’re looking for something to do on Easter Sunday, the Hawaii Polo Club is having its opening day and celebrating its 60th anniversary.

In addition to two excellent polo matches on a field that is bigger than five football fields, there will be premium beverages, ono eats, supreme tailgates, captivating live music, an Easter egg hunt for the keiki and much more.

Mark Tarone, the Co-Producer of the Hawaii Polo Club joined us Wednesday morning to tell us all about the excitement going on Sunday this weekend.

Established in 1963, the world-renowned Hawaii Polo Club, located in Mokuleia on the pristine North Shore, has provided a unique and exceptional venue for the game of kings to share the passion and lifestyle of the sport of polo, both on and off the field.

The club attracts both national and international spectators with a wide range of demographics to watch elite professional polo players competing for the prestigious tournaments that are exclusive to the Hawaii Polo Club.

Gates open at 11:30 a.m. Come early to grab the best tailgating spots. For a refined afternoon, clubhouse seating is available for purchase both online and at the gate. Games start at 2 p.m., the band starts around 5 p.m., and the entertainment goes on until sundown!

To find out more about the Hawaii Polo Club, you can visit their website here.