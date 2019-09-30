Celebrating Our Kupuna Mary Jo Freshley

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named Mary Jo Freshley.

She turned 85 last week.

Ms. Freshley retired from Kamehameha School in 1994 after teaching P.E. there for over 30 years!

We’re told she is still very active teaching traditional Korean dance at her studio in Kalihi and at UH.

Happy birthday from your ohana and from all of us here at Wake Up 2day.

