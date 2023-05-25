It’s time to raise your glass because it’s National Wine Day! And we’re helping you celebrate with Kakaako Wine. Partner Dan Fullick joined Take2 to talk about wine pairings, his company and a new partnership recently formed with Hawaii Food & Wine Festival’s HASHI Life.



Here are some ways to celebrate National Wine Day, according to the National Day website:



TRADITIONS

Traditions for National Wine Day all revolve around indulging in and celebrating with wine! Friends and family get together and uncork their favorite bottles of wine. Splurging on expensive wine is also the norm today, so treat yourself to that fancy vino you’ve always wanted to buy.



Wine tasting events are hosted, where wine lovers and connoisseurs enjoy different flavors and varieties of wine. Wine bottles are aesthetically pleasing, so reusing them for a DIY project, or making a rack from scratch to display them are also go-to celebratory traditions for National Wine Day.



NATIONAL WINE DAY ACTIVITIES



Cool down with a sangria bar

What better way to celebrate the beginning of summer than with friends over a sangria bar? Sangria is an easy, make-ahead beverage with wine as its base. Red, white and rosé recipes abound but don’t limit yourself to the obvious. Peach and blueberry lemonade sangria stand-out at any party.



Buy a new gadget

Chances are, if you’re making plans for National Wine Day, you don’t consider yourself an amateur. Aficionados need gadgets. Enhance the holiday with an electric wine bottle opener or a wine aerator.