Gotta catch ’em all! That’s what many people might be trying to do today, Feb. 27, because it’s National Pokemon Day!

Helping us celebrate is Reece Felix, co-owner of the Aloha Card Shop, located in Honolulu.

Employee Cyrus Singleman also joined Take2. Felix and Singleman talked about its popularity and what the shop has to offer, as well as upcoming events, including a Pokemon event on Sunday.

Pokemon was introduced on this day, Feb. 27, back in 1996. It comes from the Japanese term “poketto monsuta” or pocket monsters.

It was created by Satoshi Tajiri. He had a passion for video games and was intrigued by the game Space Invaders. He collaborated with Nintendo on the puzzle game “Yoshi” and was already thinking about a new idea for a game. That eventually became Pokemon, which has turned into a television show, trading card and much more!

According to the Pokemon website: the world of Pokémon connects people across the globe, beloved by kids, adults, and every Trainer in between! These incredible creatures have crossed borders and language barriers to reach the hearts of millions for over 25 years, bringing people together through the joy of play and discovery.

So what are some traditions on this day? To celebrate this day, the Pokemon online community hosts discussions and cosplays. Pokemon movie marathons are also held! So grab that Pikachu card and represent!