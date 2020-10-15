Celebrating Honolulu Pride virtually

HONOLULU (KHON2) — October is Honolulu Pride Month.
This year’s theme is “Shaka and Shine”! The message is the same, but things will be held differently, including the parade.
Francine Beppu, vice chair of Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation’s Board of Directors, joined Take2 with details.
