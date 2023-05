A lot of people will be celebrating Cinco De Mayo today, but May 5 is also known as Boys’ Day here in Hawaii.

You’ll see flying fish flags of koi hanging from some homes which represent the number of boys in their family. Plus, a lot of people will be eating mochi today.

Nathan Le and Yayoi Akana from Minamoto Kitchoan joined Take2 this morning with their special treats for Boys’ Day as well as Mother’s Day.

For more information on Minamoto Kitchoan, view https://www.kitchoan.com/