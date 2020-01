HONOLULU (KHON2) — The event is the state’s largest festival celebrating Japanese New Year traditions. This fun-filled event, held at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii and Moiliili Field, features a craft fair, food vendors, games, entertainments on two stages and cultural displays and demonstrations to name a few.

