Celebrate Safe Communities event

Celebrate Safe Communities is an interactive day, filled with activities for the entire family and seniors, to gain information to prevent being victimized. Prevention is key in taking a proactive approach. Participants can meet McGruff, the Crime Dog; see law enforcement canine demonstrations and vehicle displays; see the Honolulu Fire Department truck (morning of event only); get a Keiki ID; be entertained by our local groups; and receive information on internet safety, consumer and fraud prevention, substance abuse prevention, victim advocacy information, and more from community service providers sand government agencies. Sergeant Chris Kim, CrimeStoppers Honolulu, and Adam Aspelin, Hickam Federal Credit Union, joined us for a preview.
For more information, view https://pearlridgeonline.com/events-news/event/celebrate-safe-communities