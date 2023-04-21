Earth Day is tomorrow and Ward Village wants to celebrate with you. It’s teaming up with Sustainable Farm & Brew to offer a variety of activities.

Raeceen Satele, representative from Ward Village, and Heidi Frattalone, founder of Sustainable Farm and Brew, joined Wake Up 2Day with a preview.

For more information, view https://www.wardvillage.com/explore/activities/earth-day/

Some comments from the interview:

Celebrate Earth Day at the South Shore Market Courtyard on April 22 from 1pm to 4pm! Ward Village has teamed up with Sustainable Farm & Brew to offer four activity stations, including a butterfly art station, flower pen making crafts, caterpillar experience and a seasonal photo booth. Grab a stamp card, visit at least three stations, and you’ll receive a self-watering planter! Lemon Supply will be serving sustainable treats including lemonade and lemon peel jerky samples. All offerings are complimentary while supplies last.

At Sustainable Farm and Brew, we are on a mission to find the best gardening and brewing resources available to share and promote sustainable living practices in our homes, schools and workplaces. The activities we have planned for tomorrow and are demonstrating here today are:

1. Butterfly art station – At the butterfly art station, people of all ages can explore their artistic side and create colorful butterfly-themed art pieces.

2. Flower pen making crafts – Guests can add a personal touch to their writing instruments and create their own flower-topped pens at this activity station.

3. Caterpillar experience – The caterpillar experience offers a hands-on experience for our community members to learn more about these species and their crucial role in our ecosystems.

4. Seasonal photo booth – Capture memories of this special day with our seasonal photobooth, open to everyone who wants to snap some festive photos.

5. Bonus: Free self-watering planter

Earth Day gives us an opportunity to raise awareness about environmental issues and inspire action to protect the planted. It’s so important to integrate sustainable habits into our daily lives for the well-being of our planet and future generations. As a community-focused organization, we understand that small changes in our habits can create a significant cumulative impact on the environment. We appreciate working with partners like Ward Village who share our mission in cultivating a healthy community and brighter future for our planet.