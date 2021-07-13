The COVID-19 pandemic forced car rental agencies to sell a majority of their unused inventory to offset the costs of little to no business. However, now that the travel industry is rapidly bouncing back, there is a high demand for a limited supply of rental cars. The average price to rent a car has risen by 50%, and those costs are expected to continue rising through the summer. The internet is the first place many turn to find deals or alternative solutions, but what you find online may lead to more headaches. Roseann Freitas, Hawaii Marketplace Manager with the Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific joined us this morning with tips on avoiding those potential problems.
Car rental tips during the pandemic from the BBB
