HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Red Hill water contamination crisis is likely to have long-term environmental effects for years or even decades as it impacts the quality of life for future generations of Oʻahu residents.

The Board of Water Supply’s annual Water Conservation Week Poster and Poetry Contests have become valuable educational tools for teachers to raise awareness about the importance of conserving potable and fresh water.

It is also an important tool to help students learn more about what they can do to save water in a fun, engaging way.

Joining KHON2 on Thursday, Jan. 4 to discuss this important topic is Kristi Petosa-Sigel. She is an art teacher at Lanikai Elementary School for the past 20 years.

Also joining in is Keoni Mattos who is the Board of Water Supply Public Information Specialist who oversees these contests.