BWS Launching Day Without Water Campaign

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Imagine a day without water. That’s what the Board of Water Supply and other agencies are asking you to do to raise awareness of this valuable resource. Steven Norstrom with BWS joined Wake Up 2day with the details.
