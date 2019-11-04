Do you have a favorite burger spot? Get ready to celebrate all things burgers at the first ever Burger Bash happening this Saturday at Kahala Mall. More than 20 restaurants will be grilling and selling their most inventive, juicy and craveable burgers for a chance at being named the best at this free event. Marisa Heung, Special Projects Editor at Honolulu Magazine, Jose Luna, General Manager at Chili’s and Mike Palmer, General Manager at Burger Hale, joined us for a preview.
For more information, view https://hnltix.com/events/HONOLULU-Magazines-Burger-Bash-presented-by-Alaska-Mileage-Plan-11–9-2019
Burger Bash at Kahala Mall
Do you have a favorite burger spot? Get ready to celebrate all things burgers at the first ever Burger Bash happening this Saturday at Kahala Mall. More than 20 restaurants will be grilling and selling their most inventive, juicy and craveable burgers for a chance at being named the best at this free event. Marisa Heung, Special Projects Editor at Honolulu Magazine, Jose Luna, General Manager at Chili’s and Mike Palmer, General Manager at Burger Hale, joined us for a preview.