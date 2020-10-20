October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it is a good reminder for women to get a checkup! Mammograms are a simple and routine diagnostic procedure, yet they play a huge role in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. This morning we were joined by Dr. Lee Goerner, Diagnostic Radiologist at Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women & Children, with more on mammograms.
https://www.hawaiipacifichealth.org/mammograms
Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Hawaii Pacific Health
