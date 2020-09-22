Boys Scouts Of America holds virtual open house

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Do you want your keiki to learn about leadership, teamwork and responsibility?

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

If so, The Boys Scouts of America is inviting you to it’s virtual open house.

Joined us this morning on Wake Up 2day to explain how you can get involved. For more information, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2