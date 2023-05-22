The Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii is getting ready to celebrate “Great Futures Day.”

BGCH’s annual Great Futures Day campaign is underway to raise $750,000 to help more local kids have access to meals they can count on, caring mentors who believe in them, and meaningful life experiences giving them an opportunity to discover their great futures.

The campaign culminates on May 24 with clubhouse activities across Oahu and Kauai, where BGCH’s 16,000 members have fun and raise funds to continue programs that empower them to excel in school and lead productive lives. President and Chief Executive Officer Paddy Kauhane and Member Leila Ragasa, who also attends Washington Middle School, joined Take2 with the details.