HONOLULU (KHON2) — Local health experts will be gathering tonight to discuss the need for booster vaccines and providing the latest guidance in a half-hour special, Boosting Immunity: Hawaii’s Best Shot.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Dr. Alan Wu, Doctors of Waikiki CEO, joined Wake Up 2day with a preview. For more on Doctors of Waikiki, view https://www.doctorsofwaikiki.com/.