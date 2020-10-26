HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a celebration of story and song!
Storytellers, musicians and artists from across the state will be gathering for the annual Hawaii Book and Music Festival.
Co-editor of “The Penguin Book of Mermaids”, Cristina Bacchilega, joined Wake Up 2day with more details.
