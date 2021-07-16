BOE votes to offer distance learning option

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The new school year starts in less than three weeks, but parents will have to wait longer to find out what distance learning options will be available.

On Thursday, the Board of Education voted in favor of offering a distance learning option for parents who request it. Superintendent Christina Kishimoto says plans will be announced by each complex in the upcoming week, but some teachers have already expressed concern about having to teach face to face and online lessons at the same time.

The board is also suggesting federal funds for resources to provide adequate online learning options.