BOE to select interim superintendent

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state may get an official pick for an interim superintendent of Hawaii’s public schools soon.

The Board of Education’s transition committee recommended that Waipahu High School principal Keith Hayashi serve as the temporary replacement.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The full board is expected to hear testimony from committee members on the pick.

If selected, Hayashi would make an annual salary of $210,000 until the board names a new superintendent.

Current Superintendent Christina Kishimoto is not seeking to renew her contract. Kishimoto’s last day with the department is July 30.