Bodybuilding Ikaika Classic 2019

Aspiring bodybuilders, listen up! The Ikaika Classic is happening this weekend, but if you’re interested in competing yourself one day, we also got some great tips for you this morning! Ikaika Classic promoters, Kris Pereira and Alan Ichinose, joined us to talk about this weekend’s big event.

This national qualifier bodybuilding show takes place on Saturday June 29, 2019 at the Neil Blaisdell Concert Hall: 777 Ward Ave, Honolulu, HI 96843.

The prejudging show is from 9 a.m.‐1 p.m., the main event is from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.ikaikaclassic.com/.