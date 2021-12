HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply is raising more questions after test results showed petroleum in a second Navy water shaft.

As a precautionary measure, BWS shut down two more wells in addition to the Halawa shaft which was closed last week.

Ernie Lau, Chief Engineer at the Board of Water Supply, joined Wake Up 2day to discuss the water contamination crisis and his message to the Navy.