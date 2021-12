HONOLULU (KHON2) — To address the water contamination crisis, the Navy announced a newly created group on Friday which included the Navy, Army, EPA and State Department of Health, but it did not include the Board of Water Supply.

Ernie Lau, Chief Engineer at the Board of Water Supply, joined Wake Up 2day to discuss the omission and the Navy’s cleanup plan.