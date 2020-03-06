With the Coronavirus spreading across the world, many are worried about how different businesses and organizations will be impacted. Dr. Kim-Anh Nguyen, Blood Bank of Hawaii CEO, joined us this morning to talk about how the Blood Bank is preparing.
Is it safe to donate blood? Is it safe to be the recipient of blood transfusions? Doctor Nguyen answers what you need to know.
Blood Bank of Hawaii Prepaing for COVID-19
