Black Friday deals at Uniqlo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Black Friday is this weekend and even though we’re in a pandemic, the coveted shopping day is still set to deliver some nice holiday deals.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Uniqlo is seizing this opportunity to roll out a great promotion as well as some new collections.

Christopher Goya, Assistant Store Manager at Uniqlo Hawaii, joined Wake Up 2day with more details.