Black Friday deals at Uniqlo

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Black Friday is this weekend and even though we’re in a pandemic, the coveted shopping day is still set to deliver some nice holiday deals.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Uniqlo is seizing this opportunity to roll out a great promotion as well as some new collections.

Christopher Goya, Assistant Store Manager at Uniqlo Hawaii, joined Wake Up 2day with more details.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories