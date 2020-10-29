Bishop Museum Halloweekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Halloween is this Saturday and if you still don’t have plans, the Bishop Museum is having a family fun event that’s safe called a Saturday of Play.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Brandon Bunag, Director of Education at the Bishop Museum, joined Wake Up 2day with more details.
For more information on the event, visit their website.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Trump, Biden campaign on same turf in battleground Florida
- WATCH LIVE: Mayor Caldwell gives latest coronavirus updates since tier two advancement
- Heavy showers to continue for Maui County
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 77 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities
- Paws Across Pacific: Historic animal rescue flight provides hundreds of Hawaii shelter animals with forever homes