Biki is scaling back services due to the pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The bike sharing company “Biki” is scaling back its services.

Starting Thursday, the customer service center will be reduced by 60%.

Biki says the changes are due to the loss of revenue because of the pandemic.

“We’ve seen continual lack of rides from visitors and also a lot of people aren’t going to work so a lot of people used to use Biki for commuting. And because of the stay at home orders, you know on campus activities at UH and HPD, (people) are not utilizing the stations,” said Bikeshare Hawaii Executive Director Todd Boulanger.



On Thursday, Biki will remove six stations in Waikiki, Kakaako, Kalihi, Makiki, Downtown and Kaimuki.