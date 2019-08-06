BIA The Big Summer and Home Remodeling Show

HONOLULU (KHON2) — BIA-Hawaii’s mid-year Home Building & Remodeling Show, draws approximately 10,000 attendees each year.

BIA-Hawaii’s exhibitors are licensed contractors and suppliers in compliance with State laws who have been reviewed by BBB and the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs for complaints.

Attendees learn how to budget, design, and plan for their projects by talking with exhibitors, attending seminars, and taking advantage of the hundreds of displays and examples at the show.

Peter Eldridge, President of Raynor Hawaii Overhead Doors and BIA Homeshow Chairman, joined us for a preview.

