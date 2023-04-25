Does Spring have you inspired to toss the clutter and do some cleaning? Your digital life might need some attention too. The National Cyber Security Alliance and Better Business Bureau are asking you to consider a digital makeover to be safer online. Dale Dixon with the Better Business Bureau joined Wake Up 2day to talk about the importance and to share tips. Here’s a look at what the BBB suggests when it comes to cleaning your computer:



• Which web browser are you using? In the most popular web browsers, users are being tracked. Every click, scroll, and even pause is being recorded. There are a few options available to assist in keeping your information and browsing history secure. In the most popular web browsers like Edge and Chrome, you can dive into the settings and turn on “Send “Do Not Track” requests”. Web browsers like Brave, DuckDuckGo, and Firefox are increasingly focused on protecting your data as a consumer and are building their business model around keeping your data, yours.



• Clean up your online presence. Look at your social media accounts and double check the built-in privacy settings. Can strangers online see your post about being on vacation halfway around the world? How about cleaning up your digital footprint in services like Google? If you have a Google account, you can head over to myactivity.google.com and delete your stored web and app activity, your YouTube browsing history, and even your location history. You may also want to look at automating a clean digital footprint by using the auto-delete option that is offered.