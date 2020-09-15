Better Business Bureau: Robocalls

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 2020 presidential election is impossible to ignore.
But, voters aren’t the only ones paying attention.
Reports show scammers are using phony political fundraising calls to trick Americans into donating to a favorite candidate.
Roseann Freitas, Hawaii Marketplace Manager with Better Business Bureau, joined us with details.
