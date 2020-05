HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the stay at home order restrictions slowly get lifted, we want to make sure we are safely getting you behind the wheel and on the roads.

To ensure you have means to transportation during this time, Servco Chevy has its doors open!

This morning, we talked to Charlie Wong, General Sales Manager at Servco Chevy, to find out how they are serving customers during this pandemic.

For more information, click here.