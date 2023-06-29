If you are looking for a job and you would like to be a first responder, this event might be for you.

On Saturday, July 1 from 10 to 3 p.m. the Honolulu Police Department will be hosting its inaugural first responder community and career fair. The event will be held at Ka Makana Alii.

You can hear firsthand accounts from police officers, firefighters, paramedics and lifeguards. This event is not only for job seekers, but also families who might be looking for something to do, including keiki as emergency vehicles will also be on display.

Police officers Brandon Cruz and Cody Kodama from the Honolulu Police Department joined us on Wake Up 2Day to discuss the event as well as answer a few questions.

Officers Kodama and Cruz also said they are looking for motivated individuals that really want to be first responders. They are also looking for individuals who have good moral character and want to serve the community.

The starting pay and benefits for a police officer starting at the academy for Metropolitan Police Recruits start at $68,940 per year ($76,844 including Standards of Conduct Differential). More information on pay and benefits can be found on the Join HPD website.

Police officers, firefighters, paramedics and lifeguards will be at the fair. There will also be lots of information to share. They believe it is important for those interested in being a first responder to hear first-hand accounts from those that are already in the particular career fields.