HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beat the Heat at a new soft serve spot in Honolulu!

Thrills Soft Serve, owned by Ridge Hiyashi and Sandy Bach, is now open on Piikoi Street. Soft serve lovers can get their hands on a variety of unique flavors like ube, matcha, and peach calpico.

We got a taste of what they have to offer on Take2.