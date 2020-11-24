BBB warns of secret santa scam

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Secret Santa gift exchanges can be fun for the office or home. But beware of those that involve online exchanges with people you haven’t met!
Roseann Freitas with the Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific joined Wake Up 2day with a warning.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Rising Musician, Tiara Gomes Graduates From Mele Craft Bootcamp to Featured Artist on New ‘Children of The Sea’ Album
- Dillon Gabriel hints that fellow Mililani grad McKenzie Milton could play this Friday as UCF returns to Tampa for first time since devastating injury
- Manoa Valley Theatre Celebrates Theatrical Arts Through Virtual Events
- Biden’s first Cabinet picks diverse, historic
- Lawmakers push to pass COVID-19 relief bill before the end of the year