BBB warns of scams related to stimulus checks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about scams relating to stimulus checks.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
So how does it work and how can people protect themselves? Roseann Freitas, public relations and communications manager of the Better Business Bureau, joined Wake Up 2day with more.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Group of US lawmakers promises to not certify election results, other members question the decision
- Can you get COVID-19 more than once? Here’s what the evidence reveals
- Dolphins GM regarding Tua: ‘He’s our starting quarterback’
- No charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake
- Gov. Ige discusses Hawaii’s COVID-19 vaccination plan