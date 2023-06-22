Are you planning to move this summer? Be careful who you trust. Roseann Freitas, public relations and communications manager of the Better Business Bureau, joined Wake Up 2day with some rental scams and how to prevent yourself from becoming a victim.

Q: How does these rental scam work?



• You find a good deal on an apartment while browsing rental listings online. When you call the number to inquire, the owner asks you to complete a credit check before you can see the place.

• If you agree, they’ll send you a link to a website where you can get the credit check done.

• The website looks professional, but it’s all part of a scam.

• After you enter your sensitive information and pay for the credit check, the “landlord” will disappear.

• Your credit card information could be compromised, and you could even be at risk for identity theft.



Q: What can you do to protect yourself?



• Be wary of lower-than-usual prices. If the rent for an apartment is well below the going market rate, consider it a red flag. Scammers love to draw people in with claims that sound too good to be true.



• Do some research. Search the listing online, as well as the associated phone number and email address. If you find another listing for the same property in a different city, you’ve spotted a scam. Reverse image searches can be helpful, too, as can searching the alleged landlord’s name along with the word “scam.” These searches only take a few minutes and are well worth the effort.