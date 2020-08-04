HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new study from the Better Business Bureau revealed that 44% of Americans have encountered a government impostor scam. So what are the red flags that consumers need to be aware of?
Roseann Freitas with the Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific joined Wake Up 2day with details.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- BBB Warns of Government Impostor Scams
- $35M in federal grants will pay for trafficking victim housing
- ‘Mulan’ will be available to Disney+ subscribers Sept. 4 for a fee
- August 3: 3,462 passengers, 35 flights arrive in Hawaii
- DOH reports 27th death, 144 new COVID-19 cases