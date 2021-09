HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii resident reported losing $6,000 to a sweepstakes scam on the BBB Scam Tracker.

The Better Business Bureau warns consumers never to pay money to claim a prize. Roseann Freitas, BBB PR & Communications Manager, joined Wake Up 2day to discuss the warnings and tips to keep you safe.

If you think you have been a target of lottery/sweepstakes fraud, file a report with www.bbb.org/scamtracker/