HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you recently received a text with the message, Amazon; Congratulations, you came 3rd in this week’s Amazon Airpods raffle? Don’t get to excited, it is the latest Amazon imposter scam.

Roseann Freitas, PR & Communications Manager with Better Business Bureau Great West & Pacific, joined Wake Up 2day to share information and tips.

For more information, click here.