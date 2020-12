HONOLULU (KHON2) — While the world is waiting anxiously for a COVID-19 vaccine, so are the criminals.

With the United States and Canada close to approving a COVID-19 vaccine, government officials are expecting scams to emerge.

So what do you need to watch out for? Roseann Freitas, Hawaii Marketplace Manager with the Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific, joined Wake Up 2day with tips.