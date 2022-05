HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the unofficial start to summer underway and many families planning for a vacation, be careful because scammers are at it again.

According to the FTC, travel-related fraud added up to more than $74 million last year.

Roseann Freitas, Public Relations & Communications Manager with the Better Business Bureau, joined Wake Up 2Day with the warning and tips to keep you safe.