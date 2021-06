HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many big travel plans that people made for 2020 were upended by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, those plans are being rescheduled and some are looking to see if they can re-use canceled tickets or if their travel insurance covers the cancellations.

The short answer, according to experts, is it depends on the policy and the situation. To discuss the topic is Roseann Freitas, Public Relations and Communications Manager with the Better Business Bureau.